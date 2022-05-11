Black Adam, The Rock publishes a photo from the costume set

Cinema

Dwayne Johnson turns 50: his most famous films. PHOTO

First wrestling champion, then Hollywood star. On May 2, 2022 he turns 50 Dwayne Johnson: was born in 1972 in California. After years in the ring, The Rock arrives in the cinema and in 2002 he gets his first leading role. Since then he has acted in dozens of films, crossing different genres: from action films to comedies, often seasoning everything with a bit of humor and self-irony. He is among the highest paid actors in the world. To celebrate his birthday, here is a selection with 15 of his most famous roles

The Scorpion King (2002). It is Dwayne Johnson’s first starring film, who begins his rise to Hollywood with this role. The film, directed by Chuck Russell, is the spin-off of the genre The Mummy: The Rock had played the same character as Mathayus in The Mummy – The Return. The story is set in 3000 BC, in the biblical city of Gomorrah. It is a costume action film, in which Johnson is an Akkadian warrior who wants to kill King Memnon and avenge the death of his brother.