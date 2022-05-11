Between Drake and Jack Harlow is bromance

On March 9, Harlow posted a video in which he was peeking into the smartphone of a Drake chatting during their escape to the sea, putting on an innocent air as soon as he was caught. (Drake replied that he was trying to figure out what was in weng weng, a particularly alcoholic tropical cocktail). Drake also called Harlow “the most attractive man of the second decade GQ Switzerland “, so obviously he knows something that not even we do GQ we know: D

A concert, a relaxing getaway and an official collaboration: the only thing left to do was return the favor to Jack and show Drizzy his hometown. Which brings us to last weekend, which is the 2022 Kentucky Derby, where they spent time with Druski and DJ Drama, founder of Harlow’s label Generation Now, and one-time proponent of a feud with Drake. The release found Drake in rare form, seemingly happy to be the center of attention as a good friend, which led to him literally stumbling, drunk, into a TV interview that Jack was releasing, and interjecting muttered words. supportive as if he were making a witness toast. Drake was asked what it meant to see Harlow receiving an enthusiastic welcome in his hometown, and offered a genuine, if torturous response.

“We’ve talked about it a lot over the past couple of days. It reminds me of the first moments, the same thing I did for a city that at the time really needed that boost of energy, that recognition. I was referring to my first one OVO Fest. On that occasion I was lucky enough to have two incredible artists who came to support me [Jay-Z ed Eminem] and that gave me the push, “he said.” And we are drunk. He is sober, I am drunk ».

The interview spawned another viral moment when Drake caught one of the TV producers saying to cut the interviewee, which prompted an astonished response like, “You can’t give the wrap-it-up signal. About what Are you going to cut? Towards a shot of badly tended grass or something? “

The two rappers obviously used the opportunity to also shoot a video for Churchill Downs. Since Drake seemed to be celebrating, the final video is sure to be fun and meme-worthy. But that’s not enough … Now that we have established that you are experiencing bromance harmony, give it to us buddy comedy that we deserve, guys!