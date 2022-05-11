Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about Will Smith’s slap: “He beat me up”

benedict cumberbatch he’s deep into promoting his new job ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and for this he has gone to ‘Saturday night Live’. Although they ended up talking about the moment of Will Smith at the Oscars and the Marvel actor has taken the opportunity to joke about it.

During his visit to this American television space, the actor starred in a monologue in which he addressed personal matters for those who did not know him outside of his role as ‘Doctor Strange’.

In the meantime, he has reminded viewers that this year he was about to win the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The power of the dog’but finally it was Will Smith who won it.

“I didn’t win. I got beat up by Will Smith… Not physically! Not physically.”, has begun by jokingly pointing to the British and referring, of course, to the reaction that Smith had to Chris Rock’s comment. A comment that has unleashed the laughter of the attendees present on the plat.

A joke about Will Smith not arriving at his best

Although months have passed since the Oscars Ceremony in which Will Smith monopolized all the spotlights for his slap to Chris Rock, this moment continues to bring consequences, not only to the world of cinema, but to the actor himself. There are already several projects that have been postponed or directly cancelled.

Even so, beyond his professional life, his personal life is not going through its best moment either, since, according to several American media, the actor could get divorced from his wife Jada Pinkett Smithwhich I defended after a joke from Chris Rock. “The tensions between them have been notable in recent months”has come to confirm Heat Magazine.