Beauty: what does the “Pixel 8 RF” treatment consist of?

Today it is common for both women and men to be in constant search for the best products and treatments for beauty that allow them to show off a skin with a younger and more careful appearance. Fortunately, there are many procedures available on the market that offer excellent results.

One of them is the “Pixel 8 RF”, an innovative and effective treatment that has fascinated celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Kate Winslet. according to the doctor Elio Galanan expert in aesthetics and anti-aging, who works with this new procedure at his Galán Aesthetics center, located in the city of Miami.

Galán, who is known as the “Doctor of celebrities”, explains that “Pixel 8 RF” is a system that facilitates non-surgical skin tightening using bipolar RF energy and minimally invasive micro-needling to drive heat into the patient’s skin layers.

During the procedure, the heat stimulates and remodels collagen and triggers an increase in elastin production. “This treatment requires little to no downtime and results in a firmer, softer, smoother and more even skin surface,” he says.

Results are usually noticeable within days, but more results develop as the body begins to produce collagen. “The tightening effect and the definitive results appear gradually over six months, which is the time it takes for the skin to completely rebuild itself,” he says.

Skin tightening, reduction of wrinkles and stretch marks, improvement of acne scars, as well as skin tone and texture, pore reduction and lifting of jowls, eyebrows and neck skin are some of the main benefits of this treatment. “Without a doubt,” he says, “the pixel 8 RF It is an effective treatment to combat the signs of aging, favoring the production of collagen and elastin, allowing a younger appearance, hydrated, smooth and soft skin”.

Its effect lasts between one and two years: everything will depend on the anatomical areas treated, as well as the patient’s mode and lifestyle. “Usually a section per month is indicated by a number of three in total. It is a procedure that is also contraindicated in patients suffering from active acne, cold sores, warts or other skin infections, including psoriasis and the tendency towards the formation of scars and keloids, “says the doctor.

What to avoid before treatment Pixel 8 RF? No irritating skin care products such as Retinol should be used for one week prior to the procedure. Avoid taking NSAIDs such as Advil, Motrin, Aleve, aspirin for one week before the scheduled procedure.

About the professional

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/11/elio-galán-964fd213.jpg

The doctor Elio Galan is one of the most renowned professionals in aesthetic medicine in the city of Miami. He has been developing patient education on skin care for some time, taking his knowledge to various radio and television programs. He works at Galán Aesthetics and in the advice and treatment of several international public figures who are part of his regular clients.