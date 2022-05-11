“Beautiful blessings”: Kylie Jenner shared an emotional video for Mother’s Day

UNITED STATES-. On Monday night, May 9, one day after Mother’s Day, Kylie Jenner He shared an emotional video on social networks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued the celebrations and honored her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her 3-month-old baby, whose name is still unknown, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

“Every day should be Mother’s Day, thank you God for my two beautiful blessings,” she wrote. Jenner in the description of your post on Instagram, in which she took a brief look at her pregnancies and her journey into motherhood. The video began with a 3D ultrasound of one of her babies, followed by a shot of her belly and the shadow of her pregnant silhouette against a wall.

The video also showed behind-the-scenes footage from a photo shoot for Jenner during pregnancy, where she cradled Stormi in her arms and then posed in a black two-piece outfit. The clip closed with a close-up of the businesswoman as she held her baby’s hand in hers. Over the weekend, the young woman shared photos of her family celebrations.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child in February

“The sweetest mother’s day,” he wrote Jenner Along with a series of photos Instagram, a post that was accompanied by a snapshot with Stormi of the two sitting at a poolside table surrounded by dozens of white daisies. Although Scott did not appear in the photograph, in a shot of the table you could see two cups with the labels “Mommy” and “Dad”.

Although Jenner initially introduced his son as Wolf Webster after giving birth in February, the following month she announced that she and Scott their name had been changed. In an April interview with USA Today, the businesswoman revealed that she “hasn’t legally changed her name yet.” “We’re in the process, so it wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name,” she noted.