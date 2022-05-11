Avatar: The Way of Water, the trailer has been viewed over 148 million times in one day

All crazy for Avatar: The Way of Water, the teaser has already obtained over 148 million views in the first 24 hours of publication online.

Avatar fans are no longer in their skin at the thought of the first sequel coming to theaters. The attention paid to the first teaser trailer from Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich got over 148.6 million views in the first 24 hours of publication according to Disney and 20th Century. Of these, 23 million come from China alone.

Avatar 2: One of the first concept art of the film presented by James Cameron

The teaser of Avatar: The Way of the Water has landed online after being screened in theaters paired with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Avatar sequel’s teaser views on YouTube and social media do not include the millions who are watching the teaser in theaters prior to Doctor Strange 2, which opened for $ 187 million nationwide and nearly $ 450 million worldwide. abroad.

In terms of comparison, the Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga teaser got 202.7 million views in the first 24 hours, Black Widow hit 116.8 million, The Incredibles 2 113.1 million and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 112.4 million.

Avatar 2, Sam Worthington on the film: “Wonderful and Exciting”

Avatar: The Water Way, out in Italy on December 14, 2022, centers on the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, who raise their family together on Pandora. . With them we will see Sigourney Weaver in the role of Doctor Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang in that of Colonel Miles Quaritch. Also in the cast are the stars Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.