Avatar: The Way of Water, the teaser trailer gets 148.6 million views in the first day alone

The first teaser trailer for the sequel to James Cameron, Avatar: The way of water, sparked a huge wave of interest on its online debut last Monday, after being screened exclusively in theaters ahead of the film. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

In the first 24 hours the teaser closed with 148.6 million viewsof which 23 million from China alone, second Disney And 20th Century.

It has beaten all recent Star Warsincluded Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerwhose trailer, like that of Avatar 2was initially shown exclusively in theaters.

The views of Avatar 2 on YouTube and social media, by the way, do not include i million of people who saw the teaser on the big screen before Doctor Strangewhich opened with nearly $ 450 million worldwide.

Other teasers, like F9: The Fast Saga from the Universal got 202.7 million views online in the first 24 hours; Black Widow, 116.8 million; The Incredibles 2, 113.1 million; and Rise of Skywalker, 112.4 million.

Avavtar 2: The way of water from Cameronwhich opens in theaters on December 16, centers on the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthingtonalongside Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldañaand their family, and how they protect each other.

The stars of the first chapter also return: Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine e Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Then there are among the newcomers Vin Diesel And Kate Winslet.

Released in 2009, Avatar by Cameron is the highest-grossing film of all time at the world box office, 2.84 billion dollars, adjusted for inflation. L’ Avatar original will see a new theatrical release on September 23, with restored images and sounds.

Watch the trailer below for Avatar: The way of water