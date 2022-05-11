‘Avatar’: New Image of Kate Winslet Filming Underwater – CINEMABLEND

The actress is one of the characters that we will meet in the sequels of the saga directed by James Cameron. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington return, respectively, as Neytiri and Jake Sully.

The aftermath of Avatar They are still in full shooting under the orders of James Cameron. Future installments will feature the return of Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Sam Worthington as jake sully, but they have also added new faces to their cast. One of them is that of Kate Winslet. The franchise team has been sharing different images of the production through social networks and the last one is starring the Oscar-winning actress for The reader.

In the photograph, Winslet appears filming an underwater scene. In it, the interpreter is standing on the bottom of the tank dressed in the ‘motion-capture’ costume and with a cloth in her arms with which she looks like she has wings. At the moment, nothing is known about her character beyond her name ronal and that lives under water.

“From a recent Kate Winslet interview on THR: ‘I had to learn to dive to play a character in Avatar and it was amazing. The longest I’ve held my breath was seven minutes and 14 seconds.. Something very very crazy ”, can be read in the message that accompanies the photograph published on the official Twitter of the franchise.

Ronal, Winslet’s character, belongs to the clan Matkayina. These reside in the reefs of the oceans and their leader is Tonowariplayed by Cliff Curtis.

Avatar 2 plans to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 will he December 20, 2024. Avatar 4 the December 18, 2016 Y Avatar 5 the December 22, 2028.

Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will return in the sequels of the franchise along with the new signings of Oona Chaplin and Edie Falco, among others.

Now check out the trailer for ammonite that you will find on these lines. The Francis Lee-directed film is Winslet’s next film project. In it, the actress shares a cast with Saoirse Ronan.