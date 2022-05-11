Avatar 2 trailer gets 150 million views on its first day | Films

liliana carmona

James Cameron’s film will be released in December 2022

It was in 2009 when james cameron introduced us ‘Avatar’, film continues to hold the first place of the highest grossing films of all time.

The sequel will finally be released this 2022 and the trailer was presented before the screenings of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, to officially launch on Disney digital platforms on Monday, May 9.

The trailer was a huge success, garnering 148.6 million views in its first 24 hours, including 23 million in China, according to figures it provided. Disney and 20th Century Fox to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the figure could be higher, since the attendees of the movie theaters are not being counted, since in Mexico said advance was also projected before the Marvel Studios tape.

With this figure, the trailer for ‘Avatar 2’ broke records set by ‘Black Widow’ (116.8 million), ‘Incredibles 2’ (113.1 million) and ‘Star Wars’: The Rise of Skywalker’ (112.4); although he failed to overcome ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (355.5 million) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with 289 million views.

When is ‘Avatar 2’ released?

The film ‘Avatar: El Camino del Agua’ will be released in Mexico on December 15, starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

Concept art from ‘Avatar 2’. Walt Disney Studios

To prepare the audience for this great story, the first film of ‘Avatar’ It will be re-released in theaters on September 22.