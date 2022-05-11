Ariana Grande shines with a mini crop top at her brother’s wedding

Ariana Grande she was a bridesmaid at the wedding of her brother Frankie, who chose to marry Hale Leon at a Star Wars-themed party. The singer, moved to tears, was the brightest star in a mini crop top by designer Vera Wang in black and a matching full skirt.

Frankie, 39, married Hale, 29, and they celebrated their union with a family party at their home in Florida. According to her words, the wedding was officiated by her mother, Joan Grande, 64 years old.

“I adore you. You are the happiest and most divine addition to all of our lives,” Ariana Grande wrote on Instagram for her brother-in-law Hale. “Thank you for loving him the way you do. He’s everything I’ve ever wanted for him.”

Frankie Grande, who has also performed on stage in Broadway productions, said she had “the most beautiful ceremony.”

“I am the happiest. I am married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged so beautifully, and we are on our way to happily ever after.”

According to the Mirror, Frankie and Hale wore Dolce & Gabbana suits and the rest of the guests were dressed as Star Wars characters, there was a Chewbacca, several Stormtroopers, a Princess Leia and more.