Ariana DeBose will participate in the fourth season of Westworld

After HBO Max announced that the fourth season of Westworld will arrive on June 26 and released a bloody and disturbing trailer full of surprises, the science fiction series tab for its new chapters to the Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Thus, the award-winning actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake, West Side Storyand that will also be in Kraven the Hunter one of the spinoffs on spider-man from Sony Pictures, joins the cast of the new episodes of the HBO Max series.

As reported CBRthe announcement of the incorporation of DeBose to the cast arrived precisely with the release of the preview of the fourth season of Westworld. And although at the moment the role that she will play in the plot remains secret, what is known is that he will be a recurring character.

As fans of the series will already know, it was in May 2020 when the third installment of Westworld and its continuation has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new batch of episodes of the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy finished shooting its fourth season last December.

In addition to DeBose, these eight new episodes will also feature the return of Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Ed Harris as the Man in black or Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe.

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols, and Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather They complete the cast.

