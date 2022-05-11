Anne Hathaway caused a sensation with these spectacular and unexpected looks

It’s no secret that Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Hollywood. And it is that the beloved artist has grown in front of the cameras and throughout her career she has carried out important projects that have remained in the hearts of millions of her fans. While every time she hits the carpet she looks impeccable and commands all eyes on her, Hathaway has never been the most fashionable nor the most risky when it comes to fashion.

Of course, apparently the pandemic and his new project changed his mentality and to promote his series we crashedthe actress has overflowed with her looks and has left more than one speechless with the pieces she has chosen for her meetings with the press and to attend the different premieres.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A few days ago we saw her arrive at the premiere, in Austin, Texas, of said series, dressed in this fabulous metallic dress with cutouts and deep neckline versace, which she accessorized with silver platform sandals tied to the ankle and a mini white bag. This time she left her hair down and wore earth tones in her makeup.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Days later to attend the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City, Hathaway caused a sensation in her eye-catching high-waisted palazzo print set, corset top and jacket, from Christopher John Rogers. On this occasion she chose to wear a ponytail and fresh spring makeup.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Of course, the look that left us really fascinated was the one she chose to go to the world premiere, in Los Angeles, of her long-awaited project. The actress arrived on the carpet dressed in a sexy long-sleeved blue dress with cutouts and pronounced lateral opening, David Kuma, the one that he combined with feminine black pointed shoes and a bag of the same color.

There is no doubt that the actress is in a new stage, one that includes wearing much more fashionable and chic looks. We love!