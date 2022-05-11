An inside look at Jurassic World: Dominion

How would you know, a new movie from the Jurassic Park is approaching cinemas around the world and the director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrowwhich is preparing everything so that Jurassic World: Dominionmake his long-awaited return in a setting that takes place four years after the destruction of Cloud Island. Now, dinosaurs live, and hunt, alongside humans all over the world, completely changing the fragile balance that could mean a world without a future for the human race.

Now, this event that will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, if humans will remain top predators on a planet they have to share alongside the largest and most fearsome creatures in history. Which now takes us on a little trip to learn a little more about the interior of this long-awaited film, with the help and stories of the actor Chris Pratttelling us what we can expect in an official video of the film by Universal Pictures.

Jurassic World Dominionis a movie Universal Pictures Y Amblin Entertainmentwhich propels the $5 billion-plus franchise into uncharted territory filled with never-before-seen dinosaurs, fast-paced action, the original and newest cast teaming up, and stunning new visuals that promise to have fans on edge. of the seat.

This film introduces the new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze Y Campbell Scottalong with returning cast members returning to the film include BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, justice smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda like Dr. Zia Rodriguez and omar sy as Barry Sembène.

Remember that Jurassic World: Domination It will be released in theaters from June 10 in the United States and June 9 in Mexico and other Latin American countries.