Amber Heard and her work as a single mother for a surrogacy

Amber Heard is in the eye of the hurricane after the legal process she faces with her ex-husband, Johnny Deppa confrontation that has caused controversy in Hollywood, after the actress revealed in an opinion article, domestic violence by the actor with whom she was married for two years.

The situation has escalated to affect the careers of the actors, however, there is a subject that is little talked about in the middle of the virginia trial which started a couple of weeks ago, and it is the most important role in the life of Amber Heard: The one about being a new and single mom.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They were married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, however, it was not until 2019 when their legal conflicts began, without children involved, the actors have faced trials and juries that have still not determined a culprit.

Amber Heard’s life as a mother

Three years have passed since the legal battle began, and in the middle of that period, Amber Heard surprisingly announced that she had become a mother, through a photograph published on Instagram in which she appears with her little girl whom named Oonagh Paige.

The photo published on July 1, 2021, was accompanied by a touching message that revealed the dream of Amber Heard for being a motherin which he confessed that he had decided to have a daughter on “her own merits”, in the absence of a sentimental partner to procreate.

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now realize how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” she wrote.

Who is the father of Amber Heard’s daughter?

In the message, he added: “Hopefully we get to a point where normalize not wanting a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. His name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The news clearly surprised the media that immediately began to speculate about the identity of the father of Amber Heard’s daughterand although rumors pointed to names from Johnny Depp to Elon Musk (which resonated again at the Virginia trial), sources close to the actress pointed to the Page Six site after the announcement of the birth of Oonagh Paigethat the little girl was born through a surrogate mother, after the actress knew that could not bear a child.

From the first publication as a mother, Amber Heard He continued to show tender moments with his little girl without hiding his face (as many other celebrities have chosen). In a photograph in which she appeared with her little girl in front of a computer, she wrote: “I’m just the mom and dad. She is the boss”.

While in other publications the actress appears exercising with her little girl in her arms, showing her love for her daughter. Two days before the start of Virginia trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard made one of his last posts on Instagram.

It was about the birthday post for the first year of Oonagh Paige, In the photograph he appears with the little girl with some pink balloons, aware, he wrote: “My little O is one year old today. I can’t believe you’re here. The best year”.

Although no more is known about the origin of the little girl, the amber heard decision to name Oonagh Paige to her daughter, it is said it was in tribute to her deceased mother, who lost her life in 2020. Although the actress has been questioned in recent weeks by the statements by Johnny Depp and her body language in courtamong other aspects, the truth is that according to her publications, being a mother is one of the stages that she enjoys the most in her day to day life.

