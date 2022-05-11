Amanda Seyfried Confesses She Was Sexually Harassed After Her Role in ‘Mean Girls’ – CINEMABLEND

Not everything around ‘Mean Girls’ is fetch. In a recent interview, Amanda Seyfried confessed to having suffered sexual harassment from some men after they made comments related to her character, Karen Smith.

heavy girls is one of the most influential teen comedies in pop culture since its premiere in 2004. The film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, It continues to be remembered by different generations, however, not everything is as fetch as it seems; especially when sexual harassment is involved.

During a recent interview with marie claireSeyfried, Oscar-nominated for Mank in 2021, he confessed that after premiering heavy girls, her popularity increased and she was easily recognized on the street. This was also accompanied by some guys who, taking advantage of the naivety of her character, Karen Smith (who predicted the weather by touching her breasts), they harassed her by constantly asking her about the weather changes.

Amanda Seyfried confessed to having suffered sexual harassment after her participation in ‘Mean Girls’.



I always felt very grossed out by it. She was like 18 years old. He was just gross.

Fame has never been a simple issue that stars must deal with, this led her to reflect on the constant challenges that young stars face in these times due to constant exposure to society. “I think being really famous [joven] must be shit”Seyfried said.

Her character, Karen Smith, would touch her breasts to predict the weather, which turned into lewd comments that she had to deal with.



It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have confidence.

And I add: “They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. can be stressful. I have seen it happen to my colleagues. So I bought a farm. I was like, ‘We’re going to go the other way.'”

It was like that Amanda Seyfried confessed to experiencing a level of sexual harassment every time she walked the streetsan opportunity that some subjects did not miss to make obscene comments related to their character, Karen Smith, in the popular film Mean Girls.