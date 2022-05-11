After ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ release, Aamir Khan begins filming on sports drama RS Prasanna: Reports

ETimes was the first to bring you details about Aamir Khan’s next movie and its schedule, and now a report from another news portal confirms our previous great experience.

Aamir, who is currently awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in August, will start filming RS Prasanna’s sports drama in September. The film is based on the 2018 Spanish film, “Campeones”.

According to a report in a news portal, Aamir wants to start working on the film after the August release of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Given the theme of the sports drama, it will be largely shot outdoors. The filmmakers reportedly wanted to avoid filming in the city during the rain. So, starting in September, he will be filming for two months straight. The report also added that for the first time slot, the group will set up shop in Mumbai.

The sports drama is about a temperamental basketball coach who, as part of his community service rule, builds a team that includes mentally challenged people for the Special Olympics.

Meanwhile, “Laal Singh Chaddha” also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Munna Singh, and Naga Chaddha in the lead roles. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump”. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the title role.

Apart from these, Aamir Khan is also planning to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor on a two hero project directed by Anurag Basu. The creators have yet to make an official announcement for the same. Ranbir had a guest appearance in Aamir’s ‘PK’.