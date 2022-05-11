A renowned actor of the action genre could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While anticipating the release of his next projects for the rest of the year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to incorporate new names into its superhero franchise. Recently, the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought new names to the MCU, one of them having just had its official introduction.

In the last few hours, another well-known actor seems to be one of those chosen to join the ranks of Marvel. Is about Jason Statham, who could soon make his debut in the MCU. The British performer is best known for his performances in various action productions such as transporter, Fast and furious Y The Expendables.

