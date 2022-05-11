A renowned actor of the action genre could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While anticipating the release of his next projects for the rest of the year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to incorporate new names into its superhero franchise. Recently, the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought new names to the MCU, one of them having just had its official introduction.

In the last few hours, another well-known actor seems to be one of those chosen to join the ranks of Marvel. Is about Jason Statham, who could soon make his debut in the MCU. The British performer is best known for his performances in various action productions such as transporter, Fast and furious Y The Expendables.

Jason Statham could join Marvel

The information comes from the hand of the site Giant Freakin Robotwhich reports that the action actor would be in negotiations to join the study. While it has not been confirmed which character she will play, there is strong speculation as to who she could be.

According to the publication, Statham could give life to Union Jack, a character who has had several identities in Marvel comics. Although said character has no special powers, he is a British secret agent who originally began serving for the Crown during World War I.

This character had a brief appearance in the MCU in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, where the character James Montgomery Falsworth, who was played by JJ Feild, makes his appearance. Although said character did not return to make his appearance on the screen, the potential addition of Statham suggests that he could return to the MCU.

Union Jack, the character that Statham could play in Marvel

One of the current versions of Union Jack in the comics he is Joseph Chapman, who unlike his predecessors, does not come from an aristocratic background, but comes from a working class background and possesses great martial arts skills.

Of course, if we talk about Marvel, the possibilities are endless. In recent times, several names have been rumored that could be incorporated into Marvel, but none have materialized so far. Some of those that have transcended are Anne Hathaway, Gary Oldman Y arnold schwarzenegger. It will be interesting to see if Statham’s signing is confirmed and he finally joins the ranks of the franchise.

