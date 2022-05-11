a giant bomb will roll on the Infiorata street (VIDEO)

In Genzano di Roma we talk about nothing else: on the Via dell’Infiorata, which will be the background to some scenes of the film Fast & Furious 10 with Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, a mysterious and gigantic ball has appeared.

The ball will roll on the way to the Infiorata

Surely, given the tests that the production is doing, it will roll on the staircase that every year hosts the floral compositions that have made Genzano famous all over the world. Whether it is a bomb, a round stone, this is still not clear, but the appearance of the gigantic gray ball is making the inhabitants’ imagination run wild. Filming will take place on 16 and 17 May, but it is not yet clear who will be the actors who will play in the planned scenes in the town of Castelli Romani.

Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa arrived in Rome

Meanwhile, the historic center of Rome is setting the scene for other scenes in the film, with one of the protagonists, Jason Momoa, who has already arrived in the city and, between one set and another, is being a tourist on the streets of the capital. The Hawaiian actor was paparazzi in Piazza di Spagna and the Vatican Museums, with controversy included as the star was able to take a selfie in the Sistine Chapel, an activity prohibited to “ordinary tourists”. Filming in Rome will end in the next few days.