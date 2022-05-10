WWE SmackDown Superstar Traded to Raw

Last Friday on SmackDown, Lacey Evans returned to WWE programming after more than a year away from the ring. WWE issued a series of promotional videos for approximately a month indicating that Lacey Evans would return as a face, however, the specialized media PWInsider has just published a note ensuring that WWE has changed Lacey Evans to the RAW brand and will act as a heel from now on. This would explain the broadcast of the video of Lacey Evans last night on RAW and the words of Corey Graves, who mentioned that her story is inspiring, if perhaps somewhat sensational.

Lacey Evans was hired by WWE in 2016 and was working in NXT until 2019, the year in which she debuted on the main roster. In 2021, shortly after the Road to WrestleMania began, Lacey Evans temporarily left the competition due to her pregnancy, and after fifteen months, Evans appeared on SmackDown to greet the fans a few seconds after making clear their intentions to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Therefore, and according to information from PWInsider, WWE abruptly changes plans for Evans and we will have to wait to see what they have in store for her in this new stage in the red mark. Currently, Bianca Belair is the RAW Women’s Champion, and since she acts as a face, it would not be surprising if WWE decided to face Lacey Evans as a heel in the future.

