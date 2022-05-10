WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: first rumored matches

Hell in a Cell is WWE’s next Premium Live Event, an event that It will serve as a bridge to pave the way for Money in The Bank and SummerSlam, the two most important events of the whole summer. A new Monday Night Raw show was broadcast last night, where no matches were announced for that show, but some clues were given about what we can see on June 5.

Cody Rhodes was interviewed on Sunday after his victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash and made it clear his intention to leave his rivalry to focus on something else. However, Rollins reappeared on Raw to attack Rhodes while he was fighting for the United States Championship against Theory. It seems that the rivalry between the two has not ended and It is very possible that WWE will announce a third match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes very soon in Hell in a Cell, possibly inside the steel cage.

In addition, it is likely that in Hell in a Cell there will be more fights in rematch format. The first would involve AJ Styles and Edgealthough it is said that Damian Priest and Finn Bálor will be added to the equation. It is also speculated that Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan They could be part of this fight and even that the two had the fight that they did not have last Sunday.

There is also much speculation about Roman Reigns and what his role will be in Hell in a Cell. Despite being pulled from a host of summer shows, he is still advertised for Hell in a Cell. It is very likely that Roman and Drew McIntyre will fight again with RK-Bro and The Usos, although no one has been able to confirm it. The idea of ​​facing Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the title is still on the table in one of the events that will be held in stadiums, be it Money in The Bank, SummerSlam or Clash at The Castle.



Hell in a Cell will be held June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The show can be seen live in the stands and also on television or streaming service through WWE Network and Peacock. WWE confirmed a few weeks ago the launch of the travel packages to attend the show. You can find more information here.

