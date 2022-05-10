Will Smith secures the future of Chris Rock’s family

The commissions left by the most famous slap in history add up to several zeros in the comedian’s bank account. Read on and find out the rest of the story.

According to the latest reports from the pink press, Will Smith is on a spiritual retreat in India in search of an inner peace that has been elusive in recent weeks. After the veto of the Academy for 10 years, the protagonist of “I’m legend” He has seen how his career has gone down the drain step after step.

Chris Rock for his part, has a great time with David Chapelle and no longer hides the intrahistory of what was the most famous slap in the history of Hollywood. The comedian made a joke in recent days after Chapelle received a push from a spontaneous public in his own show. “Was it Will”Rock asked sarcastically to everyone’s laughter.

And it is that same laugh -but more strident- is the one that is drawn on the face of the presenter of the 94th edition of the Oscars. After being slapped by Will before the incredulous gaze of all those present at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, plus the millions of viewers who followed the gala on television, Zeros in Rock’s bank account go through the roof.

After the shock left by the image of his cheek being attacked by Will’s palm, the comedian stated that that journalist or interested in knowing all the details about what happened on stage will have to pay 3 million dollars. And since the world is eager to know behind the scenes, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey are about to give the go-ahead to get the scoop.

With this sum of money in the bank, in addition to ensuring the future of his two daughters, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock, Chris would have complete freedom to get one of the most exclusive cars in the world: a Koenigsegg Jesko with a 5-liter V8 biturbo engine that makes it the fastest ‘four wheeler’ in the world.

