Will Smith and a new revelation: he took his wife to the set of Siete Almas to be able to kiss his partner in the film, Rosario Dawson

The scandal that caused Will Smith’s attitude at the Oscarsafter the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, gradually began to come to light some stories that “undress” the peculiar relationship that the star of men in black has with his wife, Jada Pinkett.

In recent days, resurfaced a short story by Rosario Dawson that today takes another dimension. The actress revealed that in 2008, when she was filming the movie Seven souls alongside Smith, some scenes were very difficult to shoot. As he told the magazine vulture, the actor was embarrassed to kiss her, which is why he ended up taking his wife to the studio so he could feel safer.

“ I wanted Jada to be on set. She encouraged him with the scene, and she supported me too ”, Dawson recalled a few years ago. For his part, Smith had also admitted in a chat with the magazine Collider that the romantic scenes in Gabriele Muccino’s film had cost him a lot, and he explained the reason: “With the theme of love… My grandmother was very firm about it, and also my mother, they stressed to me how a man should treat women.” women,” he explained.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, minutes before the Oscar ceremony that would completely change their lives

The heated incident at the Oscars seems to have increased the differences between Smith and Pinkett. Magazine Heat Magazine and other media point out that, since the Hollywood Academy Awards scandal, “the tensions between them have been notable” and the relationship could be headed for divorce.

to separate, Pinkett Smith would be entitled, under California law, to half of the actor’s fortune.which would exceed $350 million . “It could be one of the most tense divorces in the history of the entertainment world and could last longer than that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt,” said people close to the couple.

While these rumors continue to grow, the actor disappeared from the public eye and decided to focus on his spiritual life. A few weeks ago she traveled to India where, as reported PeopleSmith is dedicated to practicing yoga and meditation, on a journey that has only spiritual, introspective and reflection purposes.

“Never again will I allow violence to overcome reason. I’m committed, but change takes time.” He apologized Will Smiththrough a statement, a day after the slap he gave Chris Rock at the Oscars and that went around the world.

Just a few weeks after the unfortunate event, an old clip from 2018 of Red Table Talk, the family program directed by Jada Pinkett, in which the actress mentioned having cried on the night of her wedding and revealed that she did not want to get married. “They forced me and it was horrible,” she assured then at the round table, with her husband present.

The interpreter confessed to having “cried all the way down the aisle” and spoke of immense pressure to marry the leading man of King Richard. “I was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married,” confirmed Pinkett Smith, who at that time was sweetly expecting her first child, Jaden.

Willow with her brother Jaden and their parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Archive

Contrary to how Jada lived her marriage, Will said that it was something that she wanted very much, and that her experience was different. “Since I was five years old I imagined what my family would be likethere wasn’t a day in my life that I didn’t want to be married and with a family,” Smith said after listening to his wife.

Will and Jada were married on December 31, 1997. in Baltimore, Maryland, and the following year Jaden, now 23, was born. In October 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, now 21.