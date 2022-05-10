Why doesn’t Vision appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

absences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe they are noticeable. One of the most notorious was that of the God of Thunder by Chris Hemsworth in Captain America: Civil War (2016), but later they explained it to us with the first two comic short films of Team Thor (2016, 2017), whose cycle ends in a third, Team Darryl (2018). Since then, the most significant is that of the Vision and the White Vision by Paul Bettany during the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

This vibranium synthezoid, the work of Ultron with the vocal cords of James Spader and Dr. Helen Cho by Claudia Kim, to which Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, played by Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, put the consciousness of artificial intelligence JARVIS in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), has a clear tendency to reflect on your own nature. And it may be what he is doing after what happened in WandaVision (2021).

He and Elizabeth Olsen’s future Scarlet Witch fall in love during Captain America: Civil Warbut Josh Brolin’s Thanos crosses his path to rip out the Mind Stone with which he obtained life, which adds to Wanda Maximoff in such suffering who creates a false reality in Westview, where he resides with Vision and his sons, Julian Hilliard’s Billy and Jett Klyne’s Tommy. And the consequences are capital for Sam Raimi’s film.

Wanda Maximoff only cares about her children

The intervention of the SWORD organization with Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and the synthezoid’s new awareness puts an end to magical self-delusion. But another joins the party earlier, because Josh Stamberg’s Tyler Hayward violates the Sokovia Accords by reactivating what was Vision’s corpse to stop Wanda Maximoff, and this recover the memory thanks to his simulated other self, and decides to leave.

His whereabouts in the days of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is unknown, and it seems very logical that viewers wonder about him due to the story arc that Sam Raimi brings us for the Scarlet Witch, who took the Darkhold, a dangerous volume of sorcery, from his witch colleague, in WandaVisionhas corrupted it and she just wants to go back to her fictional motherhood even if he must perpetrate atrocities in his universe or in any other.

However, the fact that he looks for Billy and Tommy from the post-credits scene of the Jac Schaeffer miniseries but neither cares about Vision nor appears in the film seems strange, since his longed-for existence included the Marvel synthezoid. “I think that once you are a mother, the loss of your child is more painful than any other loss you may experience. That is really the reason”, explained Elizabeth Olsen in an interview with Maggie Bocella for Collider.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Ending May Bring White Vision Back

But it is also striking that we do not see no alternative view on the trips of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In reality the Scarlet Witch chooses to go to her for her kids, for example. “In that version of the universe, this woman was not with Vision,” said the actress. “We liked that it was a mystery. For some reason, he’s not in her world. I always thought of her more as a domestic Wanda. They got divorced. They’re separated”.

“She’s not wearing a wedding ring for a reason,” insists Elizabeth Olsen. “We liked the idea of ​​her being alone. The real issue is that the most important thing in the world once you become a mother is your children, and that’s why [no hay Visión que valga]”. Still, the white synthezoid can’t be gone much longer, and Wanda Maximoff’s fall may be a good excuse for her to return and pull it out of the rubble.

