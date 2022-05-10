Who does Charlize Theron play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In the industry, there are still several players who they resist the superheroic attempt of Marvel and DC. In fact, it is one of the first pieces of advice given to Timothée Chalamet at the beginning of his career and until then, blockbusters yes, but not at any price. However, except for these isolated cases, the maxim is to accept entering the game, because if it goes well, the interpreters can be sure several years of guaranteed work. Today it is difficult to think of an actor or actress today who has never been linked in any way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or to the disjointed group of Detective Comics tapes. Jennifer Lawrence? X Men Matt Damon? cameo in Thor: Ragnarök Christian bale? Batman Tom Hardy? Venom. Now, the heterogeneous group has joined Charlize Theron.

(Below is a spoiler for the first post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

The South African is no stranger to blockbusters. Her character from Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road It was a real revolution and Cypher is still a recurring villain in Fast&Furious. After the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessin the first of the post-credits scenes we could see how in surprise, Charlize Theron appeared as a mysterious character dressed in purple. However Who is this new heroine?

Clea is the name of the platinum-haired woman who recurs in the comics as Doctor Strange’s companion, noticing a certain romantic interest with the sorcerer throughout several arcs. She was born in 1964, being the legendary Steve Ditko who first traced the figure of this mysterious woman. In the scene that Raimi gave us after the credits, Clea opens a portal to a space that is reminiscent of the art design that was established in the original film for the confrontation with Dormammu. Something that makes all the sense in the world given that the character of Charlize Theron is on paper a pupil of the powerful demon.

lucky for the fansKevin Feige he is an expert adapting and why not say so, updating certain somewhat outdated papers. Clea’s story stems from an interesting point, but was relegated over time to a damsel in distress. Surely the team of the House of Ideas strategist already has a plan to imprint a certain character on the sorceress who, in the scene seen, already shows a powerful and threatening attitude.