Who are the children of Nicole Kidman and what do they do

Adding to the list of celebrities who have adopted -along with Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt, and Sandra Bullock-, is Nicole Kidman, who adopted two children with Tom Cruise and years later she had two biological daughters with her husband Keith Urban.

What happened to the children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise?

the star of Big Little Lies have two adopted children: Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise.

Nicole and Tom met in the movie days of Thunderr in 1990 and six months after its release they got married and tried to have children. But at 23, Nicole suffered an ectopic pregnancy (when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus), so she lost her first baby. As a result of this they decided to adopt two children: Isabella and Connor.

In 2001 they tried another pregnancy, but lost it due to miscarriage, and after this event they ended their relationship.

Since 2006 she has been the wife of Keith Urban, with whom he had his biological daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, already a second via surrogate, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

In an interview with CNN in 2017 she said, “I think my maternal instinct and desire has always been there since I’ve been a child, and that’s a huge directional to who I am.”

“I’ve experienced motherhood in many different ways. I’ve been through adoption, giving birth and surrogacy. When it comes down to it, I just want to be a mom.” Nicole Kidman for CNN

The truth is that it has been speculated for years that Nicole Kidman does not maintain a good relationship with her adopted children because they were raised by scientology (Tom Cruise’s religion), and the actress was no longer part of it.

According to the actress and former member of Scientology, Leah Remini, in his book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology Nicole’s daughter, Isabella, called her a “fucking oppressor” in 2006. But this was more than a decade ago, and the relationship may have changed.

Who is Isabella Jane Cruise, adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Kidman and Cruise’s eldest daughter is Isabella Jane Cruise, born in 1992 (she is 29 years old) and since 2015 she has been married to Max Parker —something very famous was that neither Nicole nor Tom attended their daughter’s wedding, presumably because Isabella wanted to ‘keep the paparazzi out’—.

She currently has an art business where her stage name is ‘Bella Kidman Cruise’, and she uses those initials; she sells merchandise featuring her work and has been to a few small exhibitions.

Kidman spoke of her daughter to Vanity Fair in 2019: “Bella lives on the outskirts of London. It feels more British, you know? We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible Y The Portrait of a Lady. Both of them [hijos] They had a British accent when they were little.

That same year, the 54-year-old actress shared The Sun the difficulties she has with her two older children. “Motherhood is about the journey. There will be amazing moments, whether you’re an adoptive or birth mother. What a child needs is love.”

“They made the decision to be Scientologists. It is our job as parents to always show them unconditional love.” And it is that both Isabella and Connor were adopted through the Church of Scientology.

Who is Connor Cruise, adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Connor Cruise was born in 1995 (he is 27 years old) and years ago he followed in the footsteps of his parents in terms of acting, appearing in films such as seven pound and the remake of RedDawn.

Apparently, and from what he shows on his social networks, Connor now spends his time fishing. In 2014, during an interview with Woman’s Day, He said, “I love my mom.”

“I don’t care what people say, I know that my mom and I are fine. I love her very much. My family means everything. And of course, I love my music [fue dj]but my family comes above all things”.

Who is Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, biological daughter of Nicole and Keith

Sunday Rose is Nicole Kidman’s first biological child, born in 2008, and is currently 13 years old. She was a “miracle daughter” that Kidman had at age 40, despite the prognosis they had for her.

Only in 2021 did he tell dujour that his teenage daughter wants to get into the world of entertainment. “She has the dream of being a director. She herself learned to edit, and although I wanted to appear in one of her films, I have a feeling that she could not even approach them.”

About Sunday Rose and her other daughter, Faith Margaret, Kidman confessed: “I have this huge desire to be there for them.” “I don’t want to miss their nights of sleep, putting them to bed is very important to me. We talk, we try to be constant. The biggest consistency is ‘I’m here and I love you and you know that will never change.'”

Who is Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, biological daughter of Nicole and Keith

Faith Margaret is the youngest daughter of Nicole Kidman, she is 11 years old and was born via surrogacy.

In 2017, the actress made the “intensely emotional” decision to introduce Faith to her surrogate, according to Women’s Day. Nicole wanted Faith to meet the woman who carried her for nine months, and that according to testimonies this meeting took place together with Keith Urban.

One of the few public appearances that Faith Margare made together with her parents and older sister was for the Golden Globes in 2021 —then Nicole was nominated for The Undoing. Although it was by videoconference, the act of the Kidman daughters was very significant for his followers.