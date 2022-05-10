where to find them, how to tame them and what to do with them
We continue the search for pets in Minecraft! Previously, I told you how to tame horses and domesticate cats, dogs and wolves, as well as how to make them mate to have more copies. Now I tell you where to find foxes to tame and breed them.
Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft
Adorable little foxes in Minecraft!
Foxes (passive and nocturnal creatures) are found in the wild in taiga biomes. They tend to be more common in the forest type, but they can also be found in the snowy mountains. They can also appear in taiga villages, but are much less likely.
Foxes are used to being in small groups, almost always in pairs. Their fur is orangealthough it is possible to find them in white in the snowiest areas.
How to tame them? In process it is not different from the cat, for example. Under normal conditions, the fox will run away when he sees you. To prevent them from leaving and to be able to start giving them food, crouch forward and use sweet berries until little hearts appear. You can also make them mate: enclose two copies in a small fence and feed them until a little fox appears.
What are foxes for? In addition to accompanying you, it feeds on the fruits it finds and hunt rabbits, fish and chickens. Good to obtain resources and bad if you have a farm with these animals. Keeping the fox’s prey locked up is enough. Last but not least, they will defend you when an enemy attacks you.
Minecraft guides in VidaExtra
- Are you new to Minecraft? Here are the best tips and tricks to get you started
- Minecraft cheats and commands: control the world, get any item and more
- Minecraft Bestiary: All about passive and neutral creatures, behavior, status ailments and more
- Minecraft Bestiary: All about hostile creatures, behavior, status ailments and more
- Kill the Minecraft Ender Dragon: Locations, Attacks and More
- Types of Minecraft biomes and what to find in them: blocks, creatures and more
- Enchantments in Minecraft: which are the best for your team?
- Furnaces in Minecraft: everything you need to know about its creation and use
- Alchemy in Minecraft: list of all potions and their recipes to make them
- Minecraft: how to download and install skins on PC, consoles and mobile devices
- Minecraft: what to do so as not to get lost again and again in Survival Mode?
- Seeds in Minecraft: what they are, what they are for and which are the best for the community
- Caves and mines in Minecraft: how to explore them without getting lost trying
- Lava in Minecraft: where to find it and how to use it to your advantage
- Minecraft: tips and tricks to fortify your home against enemy attacks
- Minecraft: how to make an elevator with water?
- Horses in Minecraft: where to find them and how to tame them to move quickly
- Pets in Minecraft: how to tame cats, dogs and wolves, and what to do with them
- Minecraft: how to make a pool for your mansion?