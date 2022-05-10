WhatsApp is renewed! These are the 7 functions and tools that come to this app

From massive groups of hundreds of people to sharing 2GB files. What’s new to come to WhatsApp.

By Cesar Otero

Mexico City, May 9 (AS).- The key for an application to succeed is not only to give the user what they are looking for, but to anticipate their tastes and/or needs. Current apps, especially the most successful ones, are constantly being updated with new functions Y tools. apps like WhatsApp and you are seven that are going to arrive or have already arrived at the app most used messenger in the world – WhatsApp has almost a third of users of the global population, literally billions.

SEVEN NEWS FOR WHATSAPP

WHATSAPP GROUPS OF 512 MEMBERS

Converted into one of the most successful options of the app, being able to create a WhatsApp group allows several people to be in the same chat. And in case any of you thought the current member limit was not enough, Meta wants to expand it, and as it points out on the official WhatsApp blog: “one of the things that we are most often asked for is to be able to add more people to groups. Well, we are working on the launch of an improvement that will allow up to 512 people to be added to a group”.

At the moment it is something that is underway and does not yet have an arrival date, but can you imagine what it must be like to be in a group of so many people and all of them active?

WhatsApp will now allow you to create groups of up to 512 people, send files of up to 2GB. https://t.co/3QKyZjhKwe pic.twitter.com/xKbih6ZyGQ – Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) May 8, 2022

REACTIONS WITH EMOJIS

Being able to reply to a message with an emoticon reaction is now possible. WhatsApp announced this week that emoji reactions are now available in the latest version of the app, and they’re also useful for reducing message overload in groups. At the moment there are not many, but from Meta they point out that “in the future we will add many more expressions”.

SEND 2GB FILES

Another novelty that is also available is the option to send files by WhatsApp of up to 2 GB at once, and with the protection of end-to-end encryption. This increases the previous limit, which was 100 MB. and you will also be able to see a counter while you download or upload files, to know how long it takes to finish.

SAVE TEMPORARY MESSAGES

For a few weeks, WhatsApp has been testing in its Beta versions for Android and iOS a new option to keep temporary messages saved. In this way, the user can choose that a message classified as temporary, when sent, does not disappear from the chat once the allotted period of time has elapsed for it to do so. If, for example, you send it to be deleted after 24 hours, by activating the new option the message is no longer deleted.

This allows a temporary message to become a permanent message, but at the same time it is difficult to make sense of it, because if you want a message not to be deleted, it would be enough not to send it as a temporary message. WABetaInfo points out that the option has the condition that any other user can cancel that save. And therefore the message will be deleted.

CHOOSE WHO CAN SEE YOUR LAST MINUTE ONLINE AND WHO CAN’T

Another function that has been in testing for several months, hiding your online status in WhatsApp to the contact of your phonebook that you choose is available to anyone who has WhatsApp Beta for Android. This option allows you to choose between four options, “Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts, except…” and “No one”, in the following sections of WhatsApp:

– Time of the last connection time

– Profile picture

– Information

– Condition

In this way, you can now choose which contact you want to see the last time you connected and which contact you do not. And according WABetaInfonow the test has been extended to iOS since last weekend: all iOS users registered in the WhatsApp Beta testing program who download version 22.9.0.70 or later can already test it.

SURVEYS IN THE CHATS

Twitter or Instagram and messaging apps like Telegram allow you to make surveys in the form of tweets and stories. And if you have an account on one of these networks, surely you have participated in one at some time, something that will also reach WhatsApp. The app has been testing for months to be able to create polls within a chat group to poll what people think, and find out what the members think about a specific issue.

From WABetaInfo have shown the interface when submitting a survey. If you haven’t voted for a poll yet, you can choose the option to vote. And when you press “Vote”, the selected option will be shared with the other participants in the group. Please note that group surveys, your choices and your answer are end-to-end encrypted, so no one can see the content of the survey, not even WhatsApp.

DELETE A MESSAGE WITHIN A GROUP AND KNOW WHO IT WAS

The admin members of a WhatsApp group will be able to delete a message, but this function comes with a notification that the rest of the group members can see, and in which the person who has deleted said message is informed. And when an administrator deletes a message, the rest will be notified in the chat itself and in the place where the original message was previously.

Therefore, if you delete an incoming message for all the members of a group, the other people will read who has deleted the message, and this is what WhatsApp wants to make known. And there is something else, since WhatsApp is planning to extend the time that a group administrator has to delete a message that a member has sent to that group, setting the new deadline at 2 days and 12 hours from the sending of the message.

The feature is still in development in the most recent beta update for Android, WhatsApp Beta 2.22.1.7, although it is not known at this time when it will be implemented in the standard version of WhatsApp.

