What you should know about Conor McGregor’s clothing brand

ANDhe UFC fighter Conor McGregor has repeatedly said that he will become billionaire before age 35and you are well on your way to achieving that goal.

However, it is unlikely that he will get there fighting alone, which is why your clothing brand has become vital.

Called August McGregor, the brand is a collaboration with tailor David August Heil. It came about before the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017.

A suit company owned by McGregor is always likely to attract other rich people, and one of his biggest clients is Elon Musk.

It was Heil who came up with the idea of ​​the infamous McGregor suit with the phrase “f**k you” scribbled multiple times.

Heil is a big name in the world of tailoring and, in addition to Musk, has also made suits for Hollywood celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and legend of boxing Sugar Ray Leonard, in addition to the Mexican Sal “Canelo” Álvarez.

According to Essentially Sports, August McGregor now has generated $50 million in revenue.

According to its website, August McGregor is a lifestyle brand for men like Conor McGregor, who have an attitude of excellence in everything they do in life and appreciate the best in luxury fashion. Those who want to surpass their past achievements and always aspire to meet the next challenge head-on. Those who want to do things their way, and do it with style.

There are two things that I really like to do and that is screaming and looking good.” conor mcgregor

Likewise, the brand says that it will always be exclusive because few will dare to have such an iconic look. “Few will give themselves permission to be so bold. Few will be confident enough to embody the ultimate power wardrobe. Few will be hip enough to do it. But you…you will be,” the site reads. fighter mark.