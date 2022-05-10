What does Tom Cruise do to stay young? These are 5 your keys

Having an exercise routine has helped him look and feel like someone half his age, which is why he does activities and training focused on giving him energy, strength and endurance, which he also needs to perform his action scenes and dangerous tricks. . Cruise combines cardio with strength training and other activities done outside of the gym (because he, too, wants his muscles to stop aging).

the correct diet

Not even the best exercise routine will take you very far if you don’t complement it with a balanced, healthy diet full of essential nutrients. Cruise reportedly typically consumes up to 15 small, snack-type meals throughout the day, in order to never run out of fuel or be too full, allowing him to have energy throughout the day and consume as much as he needs.

Besides, usually moderate carbohydrates, since these can cause inflammation when eaten in excess and can damage the skin and accelerate aging. Supposedly he wears a David Beckham-inspired dietabout 1,200 calories.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Tom Cruise’s style

Yes, the clothes you wear have a huge impact on your appearance and can make you look younger or older. Cruise he usually pays a lot of attention to what he wears, especially since he’s not very tall.

You will see the actor with tailored suits and looks, always focusing on having the correct fit, which is what transmits power, authority and youth. His style is smart casual (between relaxed and formal), he wears tighter clothes (not tight) and avoids very square or large cuts, in addition to making sure that the sleeves and legs end at the exact point of the body. And avoid very thick clothes to have a more stylized look.

Positive mentality

Cruise has said on several occasions that he sees difficult things as a challenge to overcome, and that this gives him energy to move forward. There are all kinds of studies that say the attitude you have can have a big impact on your life and healthY Cruise plan your goals and see the warm ones as an opportunity to learn and not as a failure, and that also protects your mental health.

work ethic

Cruise is very committed to his work, he does his own stunts (even if they are dangerous) and tries to learn as much as possible for his characters (he even learned German when he did Valkyrie), and this works for two things.

First, learn new things constantly helps prevent cognitive decline and protect memory, on the other, allows you to have a good balance between life and work, reducing stress and preserving your rest and recovery times, which are essential to avoid burnout and fatigue that also they age you