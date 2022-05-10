what did he say about portuguese

Massimiliano Allegri returns to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to Juventus. Here’s what the Juventus coach said

How much it weighed Ronaldo’s farewell to Juve? Massimiliano Allegri thus returns to talk about the departure of CR7 last summer.

WHAT SURPRISED HIM ABOUT THIS JUVE SEASON – «The loss of Ronaldo three days from the end of the transfer market was not easy. Then I had to get to know the team, we also had some situations like the loss of the Church. Ah tomorrow they are all called up, him, McKennie … Tomorrow they are all called up. We had some difficulties, then also the fact of pushing a lot on the accelerator. Then slowly, after the Champions League round, I thought the team would grow and it did. The company gave us a big hand in January by taking Vlahovic. We made an important run-up, which ended in the defeat at home against Inter. That would have given us a further boost, but it was clear that winning 13 games in a row would not have been easy. Now we are here to play the Italian Cup. To be here you have to get there, those who are eliminated watch it on television. Yup a basis is created, a knowledge between me and the players and the club, because things have changed. I am happy with this, I am happy that next year we will have many more chances and we will have to have them to fight to the bottom for the main objective which is the Scudetto, with the aim of passing the round in the Champions League and arriving in March. in the best conditions. Tomorrow we have the Coppa Italia and it would be nice to take it home. Then we have the last two games and finish the season in the best possible way to plan the next one immediately after ».

