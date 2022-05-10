Tumors of one and four centimeters are removed from “El Bronco”; check for cancer

Monterrey.- The former Governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderónwas subjected to a colonoscopy surgery and two tumors were removed that will be analyzed to rule out a possible cancer problemreported the former president’s team.

Through a bulletin that they made known through the Facebook page of “El Bronco”, it was established that Rodríguez Calderón was operated on in the University Hospital where he has been hospitalized since May 1, since his doctors headed by the former Secretary of Health, Manuel de la Oarguing that he was at risk of dying, as he had abdominal bleeding and acute anemia, they requested his urgent transfer to Doctors Hospital.

However, with a delay of more than 14 hours, and in contempt of the order of a local judge who ordered the transfer, Rodríguez Calderón was taken to the University Hospital where he received medical attention and various tests were carried out to evaluate a possible surgical intervention before a diverticulitis and spinal problems, which according to his doctors were aggravated when he was confined in prison 2 of Apodaca on March 15, for electoral crimes allegedly committed during his independent presidential campaign of 2018.

Later, he was linked for alleged breach of trust for the requisition of the company that provided the Ecovía service, a feeder for the Metro collective system.

The bulletin released by Rodríguez Calderón’s team establishes that on Monday morning the former governor underwent a colonoscopy under sedation and two tumors of one and four centimeters were detected, which were removed, in order to analyze them by pathology in order to rule out possible colon cancer.

The doctors who treated “El Bronco” reported that the results will be available within a week to decide on the treatment to follow, depending on whether it is cancer or just benign polyps, the report said.

In addition, it was detailed that Rodríguez Calderón suffers from anemia, since his hemoglobin level is 10 grams per deciliter of blood, and he has symptoms of fatigue, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and headache.

It was added in the bulletin that all these medical problems are the result of a worsening in his health, “due to lack of timely medical attention that Mexicans have the right to health protection regardless of their conditions”, which had been complicated by the stress and anxiety levels.

“The family of the former state president wonders why a few weeks ago at the Metropolitan Hospital where he was taken in and out quickly, they detected an appendix that he no longer has and they overlooked all the health problems” that he presented?

It was established that the medical team that treats the former governor is Marco Guedea, general surgeon; Carlos Cortéz, gastroenterologist and Victor Peña traumatologist.

It was commented in the bulletin that a week ago the state head of Health, Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla, “at a press conference and without having real knowledge of the health of engineer Rodríguez Calderón, commented that his condition was not delicate and practically pointed out that he did not merit plus being in the hospital and had to be transferred back to prison.”

Finally, it was criticized that Marroquín Escamilla, at that time, “became the spokesperson for the Apodaca Prison, thereby violating all the rules and lacking humanity.”

Read also: Two-year-old girl dies after eating fabric softener in Morelos

AFCL