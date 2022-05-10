Travis Barker praises Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo for ‘not following the rules’ of pop-punk

The renowned drummer Blink-182, Travis Barkermentioned in an interview that artists like Olivia Rodrigo Y billie eilish are changing the rules of pop-punk.

This is what Barker he told the Billboard medium:

«I like the album oliviaI love everything you’ve done Billie. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like ‘Love Sux’ from April [Lavigne]let’s say ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’ by jxdn and ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ [de Machine Gun Kelly]all were inspired by pop punk».

He continued: “It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or that it should be classified as such.. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a bit of a pop-punk influence and a few other influences as well. Billie is going to make any magical music that she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by a lot of things.».

«They don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the release plan is».

He also talked about his DTA Records label, with which he seeks to promote new talent in the music industry.

«I wanted DTA Records to be the label that doesn’t drop you the second it doesn’t work, or you throw it against the wall and it doesn’t stick and you’re on your own. I don’t want the artist to go in and make an album by themselves and not have my help or my guidance.».

He added: “Make sure they’re making the right decisions, make sure they’re smart with their money, make sure they have a family of people around them to help them out and take them on tour, answer the phone at three in the morning when there’s past whatever».