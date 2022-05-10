Tom Felton confesses the serious problems he had to flirt because of ‘Harry Potter’

The success that the stars of ‘Harry Potter’ was not always accompanied by in their daily lives, where many of them suffered Problems of adaptation like those he has confessed on several occasions Emma Watson.

Similarly, although less serious, Tom Felton has revealed the difficulties he faced in his early teens when he was chosen to play Draco Malfoy. The actor has assured that he was not specifically a heartthrob with the girls of his school due to the appearance that he had to wear during the casting process.

The 34-year-old former Hogwarts student has given an interview to The Guardian in which he has reviewed the moments before the rise of his fame.

“Some people really struggled with the idea that I wasn’t a special, popular kid, but I went with him dyed hair and played the role of a evil wizard. It wasn’t great. Didn’t do me any favors with the girlsFelton has assured.

Despite these flirting problems, the interpreter had a special complicity with Emma Watsonwhom he always protected.

“I think I was in the makeup chair and someone blurted out like, ‘Yeah, I had a crush on you,'” she admitted in “Harry Potter: Hogwarts.” “I was very protective of her. Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues today. There’s always been something like, I don’t know, an affinity.”





Emma Watson and Tom Felton at the meeting of ‘Harry Potter’ | hbo max



Tom Felton’s puzzling casting for ‘Harry Potter’

On the moments leading up to his election as a Slytherin wizard, Tom auditioned for Harry Potter and Ron Weaslyso he also had to dye his hair black and red.

“I think I got the role because I was indifferent,” recalled the actor, who was confused early in production. “I had no idea what were the others talking about. Wizards in the cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance me, so he thought it might work for Malfoy,” Tom has confessed.





Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ | Warner Bros.



In fact, he has commented that his character was barely prepared for the casting: “I didn’t have to do 10 pages of dialogue for the audition. All I did was appear as a snotty kid who felt good and I got the part.”

Nevertheless, Jason Isaacswho played his father Lucius, helped him a lot: “He was incredibly understanding and graceful.”

