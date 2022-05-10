Tom Cruise was considered for Doctor Strange 2 but why wasn’t he?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is sweeping box offices around the world. As the sorcerer’s new adventure is shaping up to be a huge success, it comes to light that Tom Cruise was considered to be one of the Tony Stark variantsnamely, Hombre de Hierro.

Doc Strange 2 takes your story further multiverse. This allows to present variants, as explained in the Loki series, of the best known characters of Marvel Studios. Without going any further, on the tape we know 4 variants of Doctor Strange. When it became known where the plot of the film was heading, fans began to theorize about what could be the variants that would be seen on the screen, one of the ones that had the most impact was Iron Man, but Robert Downey Jr.’s, if not the one with the star of Top Gun: Maverick.

Without Robert, the MCU would be nothing.

This goes back to the past of the MCU, to time zero with the first Iron Man movie (2008). Among the stars thought to become the charismatic Tony Stark was Tom Cruise. The offer for the actor did not prosper, but fortunately RDJr was the chosen one and he was in charge of making his role more than memorable.

Now, the screenwriter of Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron, told in a Rolling Stone interview that in the first drafts of the script he had contemplated the idea of ​​having the variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise. He too Loki series writer confirmed that everything was in an idea and that absolutely nothing was shot with Cruise as the fans thought.

Fans imagined Tom as Superior Iron Man.

“There are no cut images of Tom Cruise! I love Tom Cruise, and I told Kevin Feige at one point. I was like, “can we have Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?” I remember reading about it on Ain’t It Cool News in the past, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”, detailed Waldron.

As for why the idea did not materialize, it is for a simple reason: busy schedule. By the time everything began to prepare for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cruise was in the middle of filming of the seventh and eighth of Mission Impossible. As much as they talked to the actor, the answer was going to be “no”.

what do you say?they would have liked to see Tom as Iron Man?

leave us your message with your opinion either commentary about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!