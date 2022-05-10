Tom Cruise reveals his “secret” to look thirtysomething

Mexico. American actor Tom Cruise visited Mexico to promote his film Top Gun: Maverick, which opens on May 27 in theaters around the world. and revealed what “his secret” is to look rejuvenated.

In his meeting with the media in CDMX, Tom Cruise, who is 59 years old, amazed journalists with his ever-young appearance and they did not avoid asking him how he manages to look like a thirty-year-old and not look as old as he really is.

“Working seven days a week my whole life,” Tom said of one of his secrets to always looking good, eating nutritiously and being happy.

In several news portals it is also shared that Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, made public that Mexico is one of his favorite countries and admires it because it has a rich culture, delicious food, beautiful places among other things.

Tom Cruise looked like this on his recent visit to Mexico. Photo of Reforma Agency

Regarding his new movie Top Gun: Maverick, Tom stressed that he loved filming it and hopes that it will be one more success in his film career and that the public will like it: “It’s amazing, I think it’s what you dream of when you shoot a movie, I make movies to entertain audiences, and I try to use everything I know, to tell stories, and to be able to put this cast together, it’s very exciting.”

Cruise, star of other films such as Rain Man, Born on the 4th of July, Interview with the Vampire and Jerry Maguire, also told the press in Mexico that he always knew he wanted to film Top Gun: Maverick: “That it was a reason for the people come out and have a unique cinematic experience, a cultural experience, I’m very excited to be here.”

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters around the world on May 27. and in it, in addition to Tom Cruise, other actors such as Jennifer Conelly, John Hamm, Miles Teller, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro also participate.

