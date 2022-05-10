This ‘Pitch Perfect’ Easter Egg Revealed the Origins of 1 Character

fans of the Perfect tone He made the university a cappella group, the Barden Bellas, fall in love with cinema. Anna Kendrick delighted audiences as her as She Beca, Rebel Wilson crushed it as Fat Amy, and Elizabeth Banks, who produced the films, played the final judge of the singing competition.

But there was one fan-favorite character that audiences didn’t know much about but loved for his deadpan one-liners and hilarious vibe. She barely spoke, she was creepily weird and blurted out random irrelevant facts. So the easter egg found in pitch perfect 3 revealing the origin of this unique character makes a lot of sense.

‘Pitch Perfect’ features some notable characters, like Lilly Onakuramara

(L-R) Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit and Hana Mae Lee at SLAM! Academy of Miami during the Pitch Perfect 3 special event on December 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal

Actress Hana Mae Lee played Lilly (or is it Esther?) in all three Perfect tone films. In addition to one-liners like “I was born with guts like a fish” and “I set a fire for joy,” the character gets into some unusual antics throughout the film franchise. She makes angels out of vomit, learns to beatbox, and shows off her martial arts skills.

Lilly is an integral part of the Barden Bellas. But she’s not up to pitch perfect 3 that he finally stops whispering and speaks at a volume that others can hear. His first coherent words are “fresh beans!” When Beca asks, “Do you speak?” Lilly casually replies, “Satan has finally left my body. Hi, I’m Esther.”

‘Pitch Perfect’ Reveals Lilly’s Origin With An Easter Egg

Before Lilly shares who she really is, the film hints that she is not who she says she is. In an early scene in pitch perfect 3, a travel montage includes a quick glance at your passport. In the scene, MsMojo points out that Lilly’s passport reveals that she was born on February 9, 1993. Her place of birth is listed as Area 51, Nevada, USA.

For those unaware, the United States Air Force created a remote classified location in the southern Nevada desert known as Area 51 in the 1950s. The high-security facility has long been a suspicious hideout for aliens and UFOs kept secret by the US military. So this tidbit could be a clue to Lilly’s strange behavior and characteristics.

Janet Jackson is a fan of Lilly

Even music legends love Lilly. In an interview with Brief Take, Lee revealed that her makeup artist, who also worked with Janet Jackson, told her the following: rhythm nation the interpreter was a fan of her character in Perfect tone. Lee was surprised that Jackson watched the movies.

In 2015, the makeup artist took Lee to see the iconic singer as he performed at the Unbreakable World Tour. He told her, “Janet always talks about how your character is so much like her because everyone always tells her that they can’t hear her because she talks about her so softly.”

The killer queen of babysitters The actor found the exchange humorous. “I told her I’m going to tell everyone that she’s the reason my character speaks so softly,” Lee said. “Inspired by Janet Jackson”.

