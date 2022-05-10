This Latin actor was not born when ‘Top Gun’ premiered in 1986 and now stars in the sequel

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    The film ‘The Father of the Bride’ with Gloria Estefan and Diego Boneta already has a release date

    00:59

  • Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis talk about their training for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    03:43

  • “It’s a message for children”: film ‘Ainbo’ focuses on the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest

    04:25

  • “There is no unattainable dream”: a successful Latina Marvel producer shares her key to achieving a dream

    02:36

  • Anthony Ramos reveals his “bad guy” side on a first date and at parties

    02:13

  • Anthony Ramos reveals his very own Bag Guy moments!

    02:16

  • Bad Bunny will play ‘El Muerto’ in the first Marvel movie about a Latino superhero

    00:34

  • New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ movie production for violating safety rules

    00:25

  • Mauricio Ochmann and Omar Chaparro break masculine “old patterns” in the comedy ‘And how is he?’

    04:19

  • Pedro Infante’s granddaughter talks about her grandfather and the death of her father

    02:14

  • Romeo Santos is launched as a film producer by the hand of Eugenio Derbez

    01:28

  • Mark Wahlberg explores his most religious side through his role in ‘Father Stu’

    03:29

  • A study ratifies how Hollywood turns its back on Latinos in front of and behind the cameras

    01:42

  • Eiza González triumphs at the premiere of the film ‘Ambulance’

    00:41

  • Jane Campion becomes the third woman to win Best Director

    00:55

  • Sebastián Yatra, Eugenio Derbez and more Hispanics at the 2022 Oscars

    03:42

  • Latino artists shine at the Oscars

    00:36

  • Will Smith blows up the Oscars after slapping the host of the gala for a joke about his wife

    00:38

  • Latino talent wins space at the Oscars but has a long way to go

    01:51

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscars

    00:20

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker