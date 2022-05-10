They assure that Mariah Carey is the new owner of the mansion that ‘The Rock’ rented in Georgia

The New York singer Mariah Carey53, would be the new owner of a mansion that used to be rented by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonin the city of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the Realtor portal, which was the medium that released the news, the property was bought a few months ago by a management company linked to Luis Miguel’s ex, and until now more details about the acquisition were revealed.

The property, in which exluchador was locked up after a strong storm and which was built in 1992, would have been acquired by the interpreter of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ after paying $5,650,000 dollars in an off-market transaction.

The residence, which extends along a lot of 4.1 acrescame to be advertised even in $8,000,000 dollars, so Mariah scored a real win for the amount she paid.

From what we could see in the technical sheet, the house has an extension of 12,575 square feetwith eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, movie theater, office, gym, laundry room, garage for several vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is quite spacious and open. It’s outfitted with white cabinets, high-end appliances, a center island that can double as a meal prep and breakfast nook, and still has room for a dining table that seats eight.

The main bedroom, where ‘The Rock’ must have slept during his time there, has more than enough space for a large bed and a couple of living rooms. It also has a fireplace, a large walk-in closet, as well as a bathroom with a vanity, with another dressing room-style vanity, with a bathtub and with a walk-in shower.

Outside it has extensive green areas, with a guest house, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a tennis court, among other amenities.

Keep reading:

Mother’s Day: Javier Ceriani visited Paulina Rubio’s mansion to congratulate Susana Dosamantes

Eugenio Derbez compares his supposed new mansion with the Taj Mahal and the White House

Francisca Lachapel: This is Casa de Campo, the romantic place where she married Francesco

Get to know the house of Manny Cruz, the merenguero who puts a fire on ‘Tu Cara Me Suena 2’