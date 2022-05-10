the way of water” – Diario El Ciudadano and the Region

The trailer of Avatar: the way of water, the sequel to the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, was presented this Monday twelve years after the acclaimed James Cameron production was released. The new film will finally have its premiere on December 16.

After being relaunched last year in China, the first Avatar surpassed Avengers: Endgame as the most lucrative film of all time (based on ticket sales) when its revenue exceeded $2.8 billion worldwide, according to the site Variety.

Countdown: images of the filming of “Avatar 2” and the release date were known

Its original run in the United States was unprecedented, with the film in theaters for over ten months. Thus, the launch of 20th Century Fox can be measured with the box office of superhero franchises, especially Marvel, to see if it maintains the performance of a decade ago.

In any case, both 20th Centurty Fox and Marvel productions are owned by Disney, so it is only an internal competition.

This second part of Avatar It will star several original cast members, including Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver in a new role, and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully.

Joining the cast are Kate Winslet as Ronal, Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue, and Oona Chaplin as Varang, among others. The new production picks up where the last one left off, with Sully and Neytiri building their family on the planet Pandora and battling new threats to their burgeoning civilization.

The shooting of the film ended in 2020 along with Avatar 3which will be released in 2024.

