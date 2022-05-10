The truth about the rumor of Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2

Michael Waldron, screenwriter of Doctor Strange 2, reveals that he spoke with Kevin Feige about the possibility of Tom Cruise appearing in the film

the last movie of Marvel in his cinematographic universe was released last Friday after several years of anticipation and speculation. Doc Strange 2 has received generally positive reviews and has already grossed over $451 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of 2022 at the moment.

Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was announced rumors began about the characters we could see in the film. One of the most persistent was that Tom Cruise would make a cameo as Hombre de Hierro, a rumor that intensified when a mysterious unidentified superhero figure appeared in the first trailer. Many assumed that it was Cruise performing a version of Superior Iron Mansomething that we already know is not true.





09/25/2020 This is what Tom Cruise looks like as the new Iron Man of the Marvel Multiverse. With Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, Marvel aims to open the doors to the Multiverse of alternate realities and reimagined versions of the characters. The studio wants Tom Cruise to play one of those versions of Iron Man, and fans have been quick to echo the surprising news. DISNEY/PARAMOUNT CULTURE SOCIETY

Now that Doctor Strange 2 has already hit theaters, the writer michael waldron has explained in an interview with Rolling Stone the truth of that rumor, revealing that at first he even talked to Kevin Feig about the topic.

Yes, that was totally made up. I mean, there is no cut image of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I told [el presidente de Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] at one point: “Could we get Tom Cruise to do Iron Man? I remember reading about it in Ain’t It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”

However, the idea never came to Cruise’s mind, as he was busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. As Waldron puts it, “I just don’t think it was ever a real option, because of its availability.” Interestingly, before it was asked Robert Downey Jr. who would interpret Tony Stark in the first Hombre de Hierro from Jon FavreauCruise was rumored to be the top choice to play the character. Although he entered into talks to play the superhero, it never came to pass.