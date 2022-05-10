The serious accident that almost left this actor from The Expendables out of the saga

One of the most successful action sagas of recent times is The Expendables (The indestructibles in Latin America and The mercenaries in Spain). The first installment of it was released in 2010 and was starring and directed by Sylvester Stallone.

The actor, best known for having played movies like Rocky Y Rambo, decided to bring to the big screen a great staging that included great figures of action cinema. So it was that from the first installment names like Jason Statham, Jet Li, Jean Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren Y arnold schwarzenegger.

The first film in the saga was such a success that it was quickly followed Expendables 2 in 2012, The Expendables 3 in 2014, and the fourth installment, Expendables 4which has a release date for this year.

All action figures from The Expendables

As already mentioned, Stallone has been the heart of this franchise from the get-go. The truth is that the 75 year old actor was about to be left out of the saga due to a serious accident suffered.

During the filming of The Expendables, the actors had to face risky action sequences. True to their style and to the genre they have been a part of for decades, many of them decide to do their own stunts and scenes, without resorting to stuntmen.

This is the case of Sylvester Stallone, who during the promotion of the film revealed that the worst injuries of his career were suffered during the aforementioned film. The actor explained that during the filming of the film suffered all kinds of injuriessome more serious and others less serious.

Stallone did not have a good time filming the first installment

Among the injuries he sustained is a shoulder dislocation, and a neck and spine fracture, which was the most critical. On one occasion, the veteran actor was filming a fight scene alongside former professional wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on the movie’s Brazilian set. The actor fell on his back, but the blow was such that it caused a fracture in one of the cervical vertebrae.

When the accident happened, the doctors saw the fracture in his neck and they advised him to have surgery immediately., since one disk was pushing the spinal cord, so the actor was at risk of paralysis. However, such an operation in the middle of filming would cause production to be postponed for at least four months, so Stallone decided to postpone his surgery and continue filming.

Once the production of The Expendables came to an end, that’s when the actor went through the operating room and the doctors placed a metal plate on his neck so they could repair the damage caused by the injury. “I normally rate the quality of a film by the intensity of the injury,” the star joked during the film’s subsequent promotion.

“Sly” was able to recover and is ready for action

In spite of the seriousness of the situationThis demonstrates the actor’s commitment to his work and to his team. Something that many have praised on more than one occasion, since they qualify Stallone as one of the great actors of his generationnot only for his talent, but for his great professionalism.

In the meantime, fans can rest assured that the action isn’t over, as this year it’s coming. Expendables 4. The film will feature performances by Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph LundgrenY Randy Couture, who will bring their characters from the previous films to life again. They also make their debut in the saga Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan fox, Andy Garcia, Tony Jay, Jacob Scipio, Iko UwaisY Levy Tran. The release date of the new film is not yet defined but is expected in the second half of 2022.

