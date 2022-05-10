The sense of water, the late sequel to the James Cameron saga

MADRID, May 10. (CultureLeisure) –

The awaited one is here First trailer for Avatar: The Sense of Waterthe sequel to james cameron saga which, after several delays, will finally see the light in theaters on December 16 of this year.

An advance that was released in theaters accompanying the projections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that returns the public to the spectacular settings of Pandora, the planet of the Na’vi, focusing on its oceans, where a good part of the plot of this second installment will take place.

Set more than a decade later of the events of the first film, Avatar: A Sense of Water begins telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film is starring Zoe SaldanaSam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

After Avatar: The Sense of Water, Three other sequels will arrive that already have a release date. the third movie of the saga will be released on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 will land in theaters on December 22, 2028.