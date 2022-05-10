The Rock is Black Adam in costume from the add-on footage of the DC cinecomic!

Constantly busy completing additional filming of Black Adam a few hours ago Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has published a shot that portrays him in the role of the superhero (or antihero) protagonist of the cinecomic, which bears his signature in the control room of Jaume Collet-Serrawho had previously directed the actor in Jungle Cruise for Disney.

In releasing the new black and white shot that sees him in the Black Adam costume, The Rock wrote the following on his Instagram profile: “The intense week of filming continues as we put the finishing touches to Black Adam. Over the course of my career I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (and fun) characters over the past few years, but no one speaks to my DNA more than this anti-hero known as the Man in Black, Teth Adam. Anger against the dying of the light. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change“.

Principal photography on Black Adam wrapped last summer and the classic additional shots are currently underway aimed at further improving the film. As announced a few weeks ago, Black Adam has been pushed back to theaters along with Aquaman And Flashthus moving from 29 July to 21 October 2022, so fans can still look forward to it for this year; those who, on the other hand, came out of these latest changes early was Shazam! Fury of the Godsmoved from 2023 to this year.

The producer of the film Hiram Garcia has already explained the reason for the postponement of Black Adam in theaters: “Now that the industry is making a comeback, the roadmap for visual effects studies is literally flooded. Of course, all of these superhero movies require a lot of visual effects work, and to put it simply, most of the visual effects houses are literally overwhelmed with work.. “