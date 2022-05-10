The image of Amber Heard for which she is accused of snorting cocaine in the middle of the trial

Since the beginning of the trial that confronts Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp On April 11 in Farfaix, Virginia, in the United States, social networks have been flooded with comments in which they position themselves on one side or another in history.

Without a doubt, the one worst stop is coming out of this whole story is the actress from Aquaman, that doesn’t stop grab negative headlines as the trial progresses. So much so, that just before her statement, Amber fired her entire public relations team for failing to convey her version of events, revealing only Depp’s point of view.

Either because of this, because of his contradictory statements or because of the great love that his fans have for Johnny Depp, the truth is that Amber continues to be in the eye of the hurricane. The last: He has been accused of taking drugs in the middle of the trial.

Everything has been as a result of a video fragment in which Amber takes a tissue to wipe her nose. Some images analyzed shot by shot in which many have ventured to ensure that the actress was snorting some substance in front of the photographers, cameras and the rest of those present at the session.

An unreliable theory considering where it is and the great public interest that this legal battle is having.

No, Amber Heard Didn’t Quote Gywneth Paltrow in ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’

Another criticism of Amber Heard as a result of his two days of testifying in the trial, he has been to have quoted phrases from the film The talent of Mr. Ripley to narrate the alleged abuses suffered by Johnny Depp.

Specifically, an image of Amber has gone viral with the quotes: “The thing with… [Johnny] it’s like when the sun shines on you and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you and it’s very, very cold,” and “When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much.”

Some phrases that have been compared with those said on the tape by the character of marge sherwoodinterpreted by Gwyneth Paltrow: “The Dickie thing, it’s like the sun shines on you and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you and it’s very, very cold” and “When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world. That’s why everyone loves him.” much”.

However, it was just a written quote and when some users wanted to ccheck if the video of his statement says that at some point, they have discovered that it was a hoax to continue damaging the image of the actress.