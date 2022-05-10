The great secret of the pop universe: Britney Spears already has a date for her wedding with Sam Asghari | Love 40

In early 2021 they caught Sam Asgharithe faithful couple of Britney Spears, in a Cartier jewelry store and rivers of ink flowed around the world before the wedding bells. After 5 years of relationship, the good news came in September with their engagement and almost a year later, the happy couple finally has a wedding date.

For months, everything has been good news for the Princess of Pop who will say “I do” with her third child growing inside her after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child with her future husband.

“This adorable asshole has been with me through the hardest years of my life. I fucking can’t believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she announced on the day of her Britney Spears her intention to get married. A party that will probably be held in the strictest privacy of his friends and family after everything that has happened with the singer’s family.

The big question that remained to be resolved is when they will be married and they are playing to generate the maximum expectation in their social networks. The model. Through his Instagram stories, he wished the singer a happy Mother’s Day, including a mention of the most special day of their lives.

“Our lives have been a real life fairy tale. Happy Mother’s Day to you future queen. The big day has been set too! But no one will know until the day after,” Britney’s husband-to-be joked.

Theories then began to speculate with a publication by Asghari himself in which he seemed to mention the date 7/11, but in reality it was all a matter of confusion because that is the name of a popular supermarket brand in the United States.

The photograph of Britney Spears dressed as a radiant bride will be one of the most sought-after images by the tabloid press and the paparazzi will surely not give up their efforts to look for any clues that will give them a clue about the date of the wedding. When will the great secret of the pop universe of the moment be revealed? When do you think the Princess of Pop will get married?