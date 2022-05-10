The first image of Jason Momoa was revealed in his debut in the “Fast & Furious” saga

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few weeks ago, Vin Diesel confirmed that the filming of the new films of “Fast & Furious” would start soon and as he hinted, the recording of both films would take place at the same time, a strategy that he has already followed, for example, Marvel Studios when recording “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at the same time.

Now, the first image of Jason Momoa in this new film, in which he will play one of the villains of the film, of which for now there are not many details.







This is the first known image of Jason Momoa on the set of “Fast and Furious 10”. Photo: Twitter @JustJared

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”the past was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its release until March 31, 2021and now until last June 24, 2021.

The cast of the new film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, which was known, will be the villain of the new installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B will be present in the film.