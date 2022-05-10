The Ellen DeGeneres Show will come to an end after almost 20 years

USA.- After 18 seasons, 19 years on the air, and more than 3,300 shows, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end.this has been reported by the television presenter of American nationality Ellen Degeneres through its official social networks, where it also details that it will be this same month of May when it comes to an end.

One of the most iconic and remembered programs on American television will end on May 26 and will have important guests for their last episodes to air, such as Oprah, P!nk, Zac Efron, J Balvin, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Rebel Wilson, Keith Urban, Mila Kunis and many more.

“Thank you to everyone who is celebrating my final season with me,” declared the American presenter on social networks with a short video in which she introduces all the special guests of her latest installment.

A week ago, the last episode of the program was shot, as reported by Ellen DeGeneres through her social networks, recalling its beginnings in 2003, when smartphones and social networks did not exist, same-sex marriage was not legal and all changes that the world has had over time.

The announcement immediately unleashed all kinds of reactions, because it is one of the most important television programs in the United States and Ellen is one of the most remembered hosts, although also one of the most controversial.

After 18 seasons, the Ellen show will endwho stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the project was no longer a challenge for her: “When you’re a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged, and as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s no longer It’s a challenge for me.”

