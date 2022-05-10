The biggest controversies of the Kardashian in 2021: Divorce, infidelities, new relationships and more

One more year is about to end and, if we talk about the entertainment industry, the clan Kardashian – Jenner knew how to stay on everyone’s lips throughout the last year.

That is why, below, We show you the biggest controversies of the Kardashian – Jenner in 2021, a year that, without a doubt, It was full of controversies: Divorces, infidelities, new relationships and more.

Divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

at the beginning of the year, one of the most mediatic marriages in the industry of the showbiz It ended.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated after ten years of relationship, six of marriage. Since then, the interpreter of ‘No more parties in LA’ has remained optimistic about returning to the socialite, however, she has made it clear that she does not intend to return to him… Especially now that she has a new relationship.

More infidelities of Tristan Thompson to Khloe

2021 started well for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, There was even talk of a supposed commitment between the socialite and the basketball player. However, everything collapsed when it came to light that, once again, Thompson had been unfaithful to Khloe, but not only that, because the athlete had a son with Maralee Nichols, who sued him for child support.

The legal documents included statements from Trsitan Thompson in which The athlete acknowledges having had sexual relations with the woman after attending a party.

new relationships

Despite the problems, not everything has been bad for the group of socialites, since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised more than one with their relationship and little by little they became the couple of the year. ‘Kravis‘ – as the fans call them – They are so in love that they got engaged at the end of October and are expected to marry in 2022.

In addition to Kourtney, Kim Kardashian also premiered a relationship with nothing more and nothing less than Pete Davidson. The couple started dating after model’s debut on the late-night comedy show, Saturday night Livewhere she kissed the comedian during a skit.

Confirmed pregnancy!

After Caitlyn Jenner generated controversy in the clan after announcing that she was expecting another grandchild, Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott.

Unlike this time, Kylie kept her first pregnancy a secret and announced Stormi’s arrival after giving birth to her in 2018.