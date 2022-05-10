The Baldwins announce the gender and arrival date of their seventh baby

(CRHoy.com) The stars Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, They announced through a video on their social networks when their seventh child would arrive, after several weeks ago they released news of the pregnancy.

If all goes well, the Baldwin family will further expand his legacy in the fall, with a girl that from now on his mom, dad and siblings are looking forward to it, as can be seen in the video.

“After many ups and downs in recent years, we have an exciting and big surprise: this fall adds another BaldwinitoHilaria indicated.

After making the news known with the family video, Hilaria, who works as a yoga instructor, He posted a video on social networks to show off how his belly has grown.

Alec and hilarious They are already parents of María Lucía Victoria, 1 year and one month old, who was born through surrogacy; Carmen Gabriela, eight years old, Rafael Thomas, six; Leonardo Ángel Charles, five years old; Romeo Alejandro David, three years old, and Eduardo, a year and a half.

The writer in the post quoted “I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby.. I feel so happy to see these children, who are full of love and the most simple and kind wisdom” referring to his six children.

The actor Alec, who has starred in several films such as “It’s complicated”, alongside Meryl Streep, He has been several times at the center of the controversy over the fatal accident against the photographer Halyna Hutchins, because he shot the woman by mistake, since the prop gun he used was loaded.