The 5 phones with the best cameras so far in 2022 | iPhone | Apple | Google Pixel | Samsung Galaxy | OnePlus | Huawei | Smartphone

One of the main features of mobile devices are cameras. For some years now, smartphones have become a very respectable alternative for taking good quality photos. Now, the sensors that come from the factory in phones are so powerful that they even exist rankings to qualify them properly, according to the quality of the Photographs that they can capture. Best of all, the hardware continues to improve and there is more and more diversity of lenses for all tastes.

It is no secret to anyone that one of the great factors to acquire a smartphone is the configuration of cameras. For some years now, the category premium of cell phones has presented great improvements in this section, with sensors increasingly powerful, intelligent capture methods and technical features that have less and less to envy of professional or semi-professional cameras.

There is no doubt that, to take a good picture today, a good cell phone can be enough and more than enough, even to shoot a movie. If you are one of the many interested in the photographic sensors of phones, then you cannot miss this list with the 5 best equipment to take photos in 2022.

Top 5: the cell phones with the best cameras in 2022

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The triple camera configuration of the flagship phone of Manzana enough for him to take the tip of this top. Its 12 MP, 3x optical zoom and its wide angle and ultra wide angle do not defend themselves, but together. In addition, the artificial intelligence to compensate for the lack of light has been significantly improved in this latest edition.

iPhone 13 Pro Max. Photo: Apple

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

the best that Samsung has to offer this year in its premium range is definitely the right adaptation of the software. Its artificial intelligence can process high resolution and process the pixels to combine up to 9 in 1. On the other hand, its automatic framing function performs well alongside the speed of multiple frames that can now be taken up to 4 times faster.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Photo: Samsung

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google has been rubbing shoulders with the top places in the premium range for years with this series, but in 2022 they have surprised with a huge configuration that occupies up to 5 sensors with a 50 MP main camera and a 48 MP telephoto lens. The Tensor chip is the added value, since it allows interesting functions compatible with the google assistant.

Google Pixel 6 Pro. Photo: Google

Huawei P50 Pro

We have already attested that how limited this terminal can be in the face of the (partial) absence of Google services is compensated by its excellent range of sensors. The main camera of this grill has 50 MP and is accompanied by a 40 MP monochrome sensor, as well as a telephoto 64 MP with another 13 MP wide angle. All this configuration is well supported by the native software of the equipment that is enough and more than enough for most captures.

Huawei P50 Pro. Photo: Huawei

OnePlus 10 Pro

Another Asian exponent has delivered its best photographic product on a smartphone so far. The main camera of this terminal is 48MP, but it is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor; even so, it lacks the large telephoto lenses present on previous equipment.

OnePlus 10 Pro. Photo: OnePlus

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Recently presented in Peru, this smartphone has a powerful 32 megapixel selfie camera. On the back, for its part, we find a triple rear camera composed of a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP ultra wide angle and a 50 MP telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will come in three colors: gray, purple and blue. Photo: Xiaomi

The most powerful: The Black Shark 5 Pro

Were the old Nokia cell phones really very resistant or was it all a myth?

On YouTube, many content creators have run stress tests to prove how tough Nokia is. In these experiments, these cells are subjected to harsh challenges. In some cases, they manage to get through them without suffering any scratches, but in others they are not so lucky. Here some of them.

Nokia withstands drops and bullets, but not hammer blows

The Nokia 3310, the most popular phone of the Finnish brand, was subjected to a tough resistance test by the ProAndroid YouTube channel. The first consisted of dropping it from various heights, which managed to pass without problems, since it only lost the cap and battery, which you could then put back.

The second test was a little stronger and consisted of repeatedly shooting at the cell phone. Although many would have thought that the cell phone would stop working, it ended up turning on as if nothing had happened. However, when it was hammered away, the damage to the screen was more apparent, rendering it unusable.

Fall from great heights

The Nokia is already known to withstand drops from medium heights, but have you ever wondered if it will survive after being dropped from a height of 900 feet (approximately 274 meters). They did this test and tethered the cell phone to a drone. After the hard fall, to the surprise of thousands, the phone, although it was damaged, was able to turn on.

Nokia versus hydraulic press

The videos of the hydraulic press have become very popular on YouTube, as various objects are put to the test and none have been able to with it. The Nokia suffered the same fate, as it ended up completely crushed by the 100 tons of weight exerted by this machinery.

What is HDR mode on my phone’s camera?

Instead of taking just one, HDR mode takes three snapshots captured with different light exposures. Later —using software— these three are combined into one and thus the best of each of them is highlighted.

In this way, the objective of the HDR mode is to try to obtain the greatest possible dynamic range with the camera of your mobile, treating the lights and shadows in the best way. With this, it is tried to be able to give a little more light to the dark areas of the photo.

HDR mode tries to help the smartphone camera take photos as natural as possible, so it has nothing to do with leaving shadows and highlights at the same lighting level. The end result is usually a photograph that looks more like what you are seeing with your eyes.

What to do if your Android phone camera suddenly closes?

The first thing you need to do is clear the cache stored in the cameras app. To do this you must do the following:

Go to device Settings.

Look for the Applications section and enter it.

In the new list that appears, select Manage applications.

Wait a few seconds for it to load all the information and in the search bar type camera.

Now choose the option that says Camera Tools.

Enter Storage and touch the button that says Clear data, located on the inside of the screen

If the problem persists, the next thing on the list is to try cleaning the RAM of your mobile device. The easiest way to do this is by restarting your phone, but you can also choose to close every app you have in use.

Finally, it is very important that you are always aware that the operating system is updated to its latest version. This can save you from being a victim of any bugs or issues like camera crash.